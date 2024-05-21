SASKATOON, SK, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 17, 2024, Kevin Stuart, an inmate from Regional Psychiatric Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on January 17, 1978, for a number of offences which includes, but is not limited to, Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery (X2), Arson (X2), Assault with a Weapon (X2), Break and Enter– Theft Over $1000 (X3), and Forcible Confinement (X24).

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

