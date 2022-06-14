PORT-CARTIER, QC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - On June 13, 2022, Jacques Laperrière, an inmate from Port-Cartier Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a 14-year sentence since September 12, 2013, for criminal harassment, robbery, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sequestration and breaking and entering with criminal intent.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

