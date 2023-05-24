LA MACAZA, QC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - On May 22, 2023, Sylvain Duquette, an inmate from La Macaza Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on since July 6, 2018 for first and second degree murder.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

La Macaza Institution

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca .

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]