Death of an inmate from Joliette Institution

Sep 27, 2019, 11:13 ET

JOLIETTE, QC, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - On September 25, 2019, Corinne April McKay, an inmate from Joliette Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of her death, Ms. McKay, 50 years old, had been serving a life sentence for second degree murder since April 10, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of her death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

