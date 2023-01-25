Jan 25, 2023, 13:23 ET
LAVAL, QC, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - On January 25, 2023, Gilles Auger, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a seven-year sentence for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of persons under the age of 16 since May 20, 2022.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.
