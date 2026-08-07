Death of an inmate from Edmonton Institution for Women
News provided byCorrectional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Aug 07, 2026, 15:48 ET
EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- On August 6, 2026, Kiara Mooswa, an inmate from Edmonton Institution for Women, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 24 years old and had been serving a sentence of seven years and 20 days since April 11, 2024.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Edmonton Institution for Women - Canada.ca
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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203
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