News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Jan 02, 2025, 15:46 ET
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - On January 2, 2025, Danny Mcilwaine an inmate from Drummond Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 62 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence since February 21, 2017.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]
