DRUMHELLER, AB, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On December 7, 2020, Mark Kelly, an inmate from Drumheller Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Kelly, 50 years old, had been serving a sentence of 5 years, 7 months and 21 days for Theft, Motor Vehicle Theft, Fraud, Obstruct Police/Peace Officer and Operate Motor Vehicle While Disqualified and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime since March 28, 2016.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Drumheller Institution

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Maureen Quintal, Assistant Warden Management Services, Drumheller Institution, 403-820-6056