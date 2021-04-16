Death of an inmate from Drumheller Institution

DRUMHELLER, AB, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - On April 15, 2021, an inmate from Drumheller Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of two years for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Possession of Schedule I/II Substances for the Purposes of Trafficking since December 9, 2020.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death. Out of respect for the family's wishes, the name of the inmate will not be disclosed.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Maureen Quintal, Assistant Warden Management Services, Drumheller Institution, 403-821-0352