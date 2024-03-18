Death of an inmate from Drumheller Institution

DRUMHELLER, AB, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - On March 16, 2024, Tyrone Hunter, an inmate from Drumheller Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 4 years, 5 months and 28 days for Robbery (x2) and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order since February 16, 2024.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

