Death of an inmate from Donnacona Institution

DONNACONA, QC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 24, 2024, Régis Lavoie, an inmate from Donnacona Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on October 3, 2005, for Second Degree Murder.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

