DONNACONA, QC, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 13, 2025, Adam Williams, an inmate from Donnacona Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 47 years old and had been serving sentence of eight years, six months and two days since November 23, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

