DONNACONA, QC, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 18, 2024, Joey Drouin-Lamontagne, an inmate from Donnacona Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of two years, 10 months and 28 days for possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with probation order, since March 2, 2023.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

