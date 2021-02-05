Death of an inmate from Donnacona Institution

DONNACONA, QC, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On February 4, 2021, Ricky Gervil, an inmate from Donnacona institution, died while in our custody at Archambault institution of natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Gervil had been serving a sentence of 7 years and 3 months for various crimes of robbery and assaults causing bodily harm since August 31, 2016.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

