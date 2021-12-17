COWANSVILLE, QC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - On December 15, 2021, Paul Cyr, an inmate from Cowansville Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Cyr, 64 years old, had been serving, since September 23, 1988, an indeterminate sentence for murders, aggravated assault and theft over $5,000.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Karine Grenon, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Cowansville Institution, (450) 263-3073, ext. 2102