Dec 17, 2021, 16:04 ET
COWANSVILLE, QC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - On December 15, 2021, Paul Cyr, an inmate from Cowansville Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of his death, Mr. Cyr, 64 years old, had been serving, since September 23, 1988, an indeterminate sentence for murders, aggravated assault and theft over $5,000.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
For further information: Karine Grenon, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Cowansville Institution, (450) 263-3073, ext. 2102
Share this article