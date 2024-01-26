COWANSVILLE, QC, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 25, 2024, Jérôme Demers an inmate from Cowansville Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of five years for criminal harassment, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, since March 25, 2022.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

