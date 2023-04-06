COWANSVILLE, QC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 6, 2023, Jason Gagné, an inmate from Cowansville Institution, died while in our custody following an assault.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 13 years and two months for multiple misdemeanors and conspiracies of criminal acts since August 24, 2017.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Karine Grenon, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Cowansville Institution, (450) 263-3073, ext. 2102