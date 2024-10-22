Death of an inmate from Bowden Institution

INNISFAIL, AB, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 21, 2024, Caleb Head, an inmate from Bowden Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 32 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence since December 1, 2017.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

