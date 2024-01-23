Death of an inmate from Bowden Institution

INNISFAIL, AB, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 18, 2024, Morgan Knott, an inmate from Bowden Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 9 years and 2 months for a number of firearm-related offences, as well as possession of schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2), possession of a schedule I/II substance, and possession of property obtained by crime, since January 11, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

