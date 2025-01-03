News provided byCorrectional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Jan 03, 2025, 18:01 ET
INNISFAIL, AB, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - On January 2, 2025, Michael Lee Hobbs, an inmate from Bowden Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 50 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on May 14, 1993.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Bowden Institution
Follow us on social media
- Correctional Service of Canada (Facebook)
- @CSC_SCC_en (X)
- @CSCsccEN (Youtube)
- Correctional Service Canada (LinkedIn)
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203
Share this article