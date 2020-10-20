Death of an inmate from Bowden Institution

INNISFAIL, AB, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - On October 19, 2020, Armand Lacoursiere, an inmate from Bowden Institution died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr.Lacoursiere, 74 years old, had been serving a sentence of 13 years for Sexual Assault, Sexual Exploitation, Sexual Interference, Print/Publish Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography since February 19, 2014.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

