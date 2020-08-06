Death of an inmate from Bowden Institution

INNISFAIL, AB, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - On August 6, 2020, Logan Mitchell, an inmate from Bowden Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Mitchell, 26 years old, had been serving a sentence of 3 years, 1 month and 23 days for Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking/recognizance x 2 and Possession of schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking since November 22, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Blair MacGregor, Acting Assistant Warden Interventions, Bowden Institution, 403-227-3391