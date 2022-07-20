Death of an inmate from Bowden Institution

INNISFAIL, AB, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - On July 18, 2022, Timothy Crowe, an inmate from Bowden Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 5 years and 7 months for manslaughter since October 18, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Prairie Region Correctional Service Canada, [email protected]