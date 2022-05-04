Death of an inmate from Bowden Institution

INNISFAIL, AB, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - On May 2, 2022, Kenneth Savage, an inmate from Bowden Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on March 9, 1967, as a dangerous sexual offender.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Andrea Weiss, Assistant Warden Management Services, Bowden Institution, (403) 227-7346