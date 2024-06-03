SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 31, 2024, Roland Lachance, an inmate at Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of five years, which commenced in September 2022, for sexual assault and indecent assault.

The person's relatives have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]