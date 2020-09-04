SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 4, 2020, Daniel Deschênes, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Deschênes had been serving a sentence of two years, ten months and eight days for robbery since March 13, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

