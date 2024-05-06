SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 3, 2024, Réal Langlais, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 15 years, which commenced on October 31, 2011, for robbery, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, use of a false weapon, uttering threats to cause death or injury, disguise with criminal intent, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Archambault Institution

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information, please visit the website.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]