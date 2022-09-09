SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On September 7, 2022, André Bélanger, an inmate at Archambault Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the offender had been serving an initial three-year sentence since June 6, 2007 for offences of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and failure to comply with a probation order.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Archambault Institution

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]