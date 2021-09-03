SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Correctional Service Canada

On September 3, 2021, Pascal Therrien, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Therrien had been serving an indeterminate sentence for first degree murder and second degree murder since April 12, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

