Dec 16, 2021, 15:26 ET
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On December 14, 2021, Gratien Murray, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of his death, Mr. Murray had been serving a life sentence since May 1, 1987 for second-degree murder and escape.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]
Share this article