Apr 11, 2025, 17:11 ET
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 9, 2025, Guy Tousignant, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of death, the inmate was 69 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on August 2, 1983.
The person's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
