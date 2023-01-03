Jan 03, 2023, 17:02 ET
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On January 2, 2023, Sébastien Chamberland, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of four years and six months for sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching on a person under the age of 16 years.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.
