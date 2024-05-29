Death of an inmate from Archambault Institution

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 26, 2024, Jean Brousseau, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of three years and six months which commenced in April 2024, for the offenses of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, access to child pornography, luring a child under the age of 16 years old and failure to comply with an order.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Archambault Institution

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information, please visit the website.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]