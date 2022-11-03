Nov 03, 2022, 14:39 ET
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - On November 3, 2022, Henri Primeau, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of two years and four months for offences related to the possession, sale, and trafficking of narcotics, since June 9, 2022.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]
