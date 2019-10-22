Death of an inmate from Archambault Institution

STE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - On October 20, 2019, Frédéric Mignault, an inmate from Archambault Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Mignault, 48 years old, had been serving a sentence of 6 years for aggravated assault and robbery since May 29, 2015.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner are notified.

Associated links

CSC website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Edith Desnoyers, Deputy Warden, Archambault Institution, 450-478-5960, ext. 8800