SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On January 30 2021, Renée Filion, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Filion had been serving a life sentence since October 4, 1985 for various offenses of unpremeditated murder, escape, assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

