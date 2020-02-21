Death of an inmate from Archambault Institution

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - On February 20, 2020, Raynold Couturier, an inmate from Archambault Institution died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Raynold Couturier, 57 years old, had been serving a sentence of three years since September 13, 2017 for various offenses related to omissions and failure to comply, criminal harassment, possession of property criminally obtained, for offenses related to narcotic drugs and other substances, for theft and for possession of prohibited weapons.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

