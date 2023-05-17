Death of an inmate from Archambault Institution Français

News provided by

Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

17 May, 2023, 13:30 ET

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - On May 15, 2023, Norman Rosenblum, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an initial 13-year sentence for trafficking of narcotics, since January, 20, 1995.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website 
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate 
Deaths in custody 

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Correctional Services Canada - Quebec