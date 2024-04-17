SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 15, 2024, Robert Rousseau, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of four years, 10 months, and eight days, which commenced on February 25, 2022, for offenses of sexual assault and uttering threats to cause death and injury.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Archambault Institution

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information, please visit the website.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Contact : Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]