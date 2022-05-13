SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, May 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On May 12, 2022, Réjean Michaud, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, Mr. Michaud had been serving a 4 years, 11 months and 22 days sentence since January 9, 2021, for sexual related offences (sexual assault and exploitation).

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

