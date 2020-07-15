Death of an inmate from Archambault Institution

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - On July 15, 2020, Christian Gagnon, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Gagnon had been serving a life sentence since September 4, 1992 for second-degree murder.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

