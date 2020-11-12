Sunday, Nov. 22 is final day to drop off Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes; after that, Canadians can conveniently pack boxes online at PackABox.ca

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The deadline for Canadians to pack and drop off gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes is only 10 days away. Sunday, Nov. 22 is the final day shoebox collection centers throughout the country will be open.

That still leaves time for Canadians to express their love and support for children in need in the developing world. Begin by visiting SamaritansPurse.ca/occ to learn what you can put in boxes, then go shopping and start packing! After that, find a nearby drop-off location for your gift-filled shoeboxes by entering your postal code in our online drop-off locator. You can also call 1-800-303-1269 for similar information.

Tens of thousands of Canadians are already packing gift-filled shoeboxes. They begin by choosing whether their boxes will be for boys or girls, then decide on one of the three age ranges (2-4, 5-9, or 10-14). Boxes ideally contain school supplies, hygiene items, toys, and perhaps a clothing item, plus a suggested $10 donation per box for shipping and other project costs. Often donors also include personal notes and photos of their family that children will treasure.

Another great option is to pack shoeboxes online. Participants can host virtual packing parties and challenge their family, friends, schools and church groups to help reach online shoebox packing party goals.

"When Canadians pack Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts, they let children in need know that they are not forgotten and, most importantly, that God loves them," said Fred Weiss, Samaritan's Purse Canada's executive director.

Pack shoeboxes online now, and after drop-off deadline: Canadians can pack shoeboxes online, and add personal notes and photos, at PackABox.ca at any time of year.

Last year, Canadians filled more than 490,000 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes with gifts for children in Central America and West Africa. Globally, generous donors in Canada and other sending countries have given shoeboxes to more than 177 million children in over 130 countries since 1993.

Shoeboxes are just the beginning: Operation Christmas Child creates opportunities for Samaritan's Purse to provide other help to children, their families, and their communities through safe drinking water, literacy and job skills initiatives, feeding programs, medical care, and more.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides Operation Christmas Child, our initiatives include providing safe water, vocational skills, and agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse Canada

For further information: News Media Inquiries: Frank King, News Media Relations Manager, 1-800-663-6500 (work) or 403-990-0161 (mobile); [email protected]

