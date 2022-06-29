OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is firmly committed to achieving gender equality. Recognizing the contributions of individuals who play a key role in that effort is essential, as their work can inspire others to make a difference in our country and around the world.

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, is calling for nominations for the 2022 Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case. These awards recognize Canadians, including youth, who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of gender equality.

Gender equality depends on all people, regardless of their gender, having the opportunity to participate fully in democratic and public life, attain economic security, and live free of violence. Last year's recipients Monique Aubry Frize, Caitlin Salvino, Carina Gabriele and Bailey Greenspon are all trailblazers in their respective areas, and their continued work has shaped Canada for the better.

While nominations are accepted year-round, the deadline for nominations for the 2022 awards is July 15, 2022. Get inspired by past recipients and view the nomination guidelines on Women and Gender Equality Canada's website.

Quick Facts

The Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case marks the day in 1929 when the historic decision to include women in the legal definition of "persons" was handed down by Canada's highest court of appeal; this milestone victory gave women the right to be appointed to the Senate of Canada and paved the way for women's increased participation in public and political life.





highest court of appeal; this milestone victory gave women the right to be appointed to the Senate of and paved the way for women's increased participation in public and political life. The video entitled "Women. Are. Persons." describes the Famous Five and the Persons Case, which paved the way for women to participate more fully in all aspects of Canadian life.





Over 200 people from coast to coast to coast have received the award since 1979.

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Johise Namwira, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 873-353-0985, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]