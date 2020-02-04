De Havilland Canada Team on the Way to Singapore Airshow 2020 to Showcase Product and Service Offerings for Customers in the Asia-Pacific Region

Will host media briefings at. 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday , February 11 and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday , February 12

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is ready to reaffirm its commitment to customers in the Asia-Pacific region during the upcoming Singapore Airshow. A Dash 8-400 aircraft, which is one of two recently delivered to leasing company TrueNoord, will be a feature of the airshow's static display. The aircraft is configured with 86 seats and will be operated by PAL Express, an airline under the banner of Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier of the Philippines.

The exhibited aircraft, along with a demonstration of Expliseat's ultra-light TiSeat E2 in De Havilland Canada's Chalet, will re-inforce the availability of "extra capacity" options for the Dash 8-400 aircraft that are suitable for the Asia-Pacific region. Depending on aircraft configuration, the TiSeat E2 reduces in-flight weight by 300 to 1,000 lbs. and offers up to 1 per cent in fuel savings, while preserving passenger comfort.

De Havilland Canada will host media briefings on Tuesday, February 11 at 12 p.m. and Wednesday, February 12 at 11 a.m. (local time) in the Changi Exhibition Centre - Media Center Room 3.

"We are excited to be participating in our first Singapore Airshow as De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, and to be showcasing a Dash 8-400 aircraft owned by TrueNoord and operated by PAL Express," said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "Our teams will be available to demonstrate how the Dash 8-400 aircraft's unmatched performance and operational flexibility offer our customers the versatility of turboprop economics with jet-like performance."

The Dash 8-400 aircraft can be adapted to meet many business models. With industry-leading passenger amenities, operating costs and environmental footprint, the Dash 8-400 aircraft is the pinnacle of the modern turboprop. The aircraft's low fuel consumption and low maintenance costs, in combination with its productivity and performance attributes, make it an ideal aircraft for a wide diversity of airlines around the globe.

De Havilland Canada will be located in Chalet CD19 during the Airshow which runs from February 11-16, 2020.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

Photos and images relating to De Havilland Canada's participation in the Singapore Airshow will be available at https://dehavilland.com

De Havilland, Dash 8, Dash 8-100/200/300 and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

For further information: Philippa King, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, [email protected]