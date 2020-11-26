De Havilland Canada Providing Support to Aero HygenX in the Development and Marketing of an Autonomous Robot to Disinfect Dash 8 Aircraft Cabins Using UVC Light

"The cabin environmental control systems on our Dash 8 Series aircraft are highly effective in providing safe air quality for passengers during flight, and RAY will be a consistent, sustainable and chemical-free means of disinfecting the cabin air and surfaces between flights," said Robert Mobilio, Vice President, Engineering and Quality, De Havilland Canada. "Working closely with our engineers and operators of Dash 8 aircraft, Aero HygenX is quickly optimizing RAY's design to meet the specific size and operational requirements of all models of Dash 8 aircraft. We look forward to offering RAY to operators of Dash 8 aircraft soon."

"We're excited with the level of support we are receiving from an industry leader like De Havilland Canada," said Arash Mahin, Chief Executive Officer, Aero HygenX. "Operators of Dash 8 Series aircraft will be able to use RAY during their pre-flight disinfection procedures to manage COVID-19 risks and help re-build passenger confidence. We believe RAY will strengthen our invaluable aviation industry and mitigate the impacts of future disease outbreaks."

When optimized for use on Dash 8 Series aircraft, RAY will have a compact body while still delivering the required UVC dosage and 360° coverage throughout the cabin. RAY's compact profile will also facilitate its use inside lavatories and crew areas. The disinfection procedure within Dash 8 Series aircraft between flights would be completed in under five minutes. Data analysis and reporting will be available via the cloud-based HygenXStream.

More than 155 airlines, leasing companies and other organizations have ordered almost 1,300 Dash 8 aircraft. This worldwide fleet supports diverse airline operating models as low cost carriers, network connectors and point-to-point regional aircraft. The aircraft are also deployed in hybrid passenger-cargo operations and all-cargo operations, and many provide an ideal platform for special mission operations – including fire-fighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation and coastal surveillance.

About Aero HygenX

Aero HygenX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, where it has developed and manufactures its revolutionary autonomous UVC robot called RAY. Its founders and executives have a passion for the aviation industry and a combined 80+ years of experience in safety and quality management, airline operations, software, electrical engineering and electromagnetics. The company's vision is to instill confidence in passengers to travel again and set a new precedent in the transportation disinfecting industry. www.aerohygenx.com

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

De Havilland, Dash 8, Dash 8-100/200/300 and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

