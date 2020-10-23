De Havilland Canada Delivers Two Dash 8-400 Aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines

"This milestone 30 th delivery highlights our confidence in the Dash 8-400 aircraft and is a testament to the joint success in supporting our network and strategic partnerships with several carriers across Africa," said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines. "The Dash 8-400 aircraft continues to provide the operational flexibility, exceptional performance capability, capacity and passenger comfort we need. Most importantly, the Dash 8-400 aircraft supports the cost leadership strategy we rely on in our market – particularly in these unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We congratulate Ethiopian Airlines on continuing a phenomenal growth trajectory and increasing connectivity within Africa," said Sameer Adam, Regional Vice President, Sales – Europe and Russia, Middle East, Africa, and South America/Caribbean. "Ethiopian has taken tremendous positive steps to strengthen their capabilities with the acquisition of the first Dash 8-400 simulator for Africa and by recently adding a second simulator; achieving recognition as an Authorized Service Facility; and proving the value of a business class configuration on regional aircraft in Africa. We certainly look forward to more examples of Ethiopian's continuing leadership and the success of their ongoing strategic partnerships with ASKY Airlines, Malawi Airlines, Ethiopian Moçambique Airlines and Tchadia Airlines in the operation of Dash 8-400 aircraft across Africa."

The fleet of over 155 Dash 8 Series aircraft in Africa includes more than 90 Dash 8-400 aircraft. Worldwide, more than 155 airlines, leasing companies and other organizations have ordered almost 1,300 Dash 8 aircraft.

The fleet of Dash 8 Series aircraft across the globe supports diverse airline operating models as low cost carriers, network connectors and point-to-point regional aircraft. They are also deployed in hybrid passenger-cargo operations and all-cargo operations, and many provide an ideal platform for special mission operations – including fire-fighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation and coastal surveillance.

De Havilland Canada continues to focus on delivering exceptional support to operators of Dash 8 aircraft and is currently assisting customers who need help in updating their fleet utilization and network recovery models during the pandemic.

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes.

