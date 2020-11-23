De Havilland Canada Delivers Dash 8-400 Aircraft to Biman Bangladesh Airlines

"Our Dash 8-400 aircraft's excellent economics and passenger environment have allowed us to offer high-frequency services within Bangladesh and neighboring countries over the last five years and we look forward to the increased operational flexibility that our new aircraft will provide for our fleet," said Md Mokabbir Hossain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Biman. "The combination of our Dash 8-400 turboprops and our narrow body jets improves our overall network efficiency, connectivity and, ultimately, our system profitability. Furthermore, during the ongoing pandemic, we have found that the role of our Dash 8-400 aircraft is even more important as we see gradual traffic recovery after the lockdown.

"In today's environment, we also appreciate the Dash 8-400 aircraft's excellent cabin air system which includes HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filtration to keep our passengers and crew safe," added Mr. Hossain.

"The Dash 8-400 aircraft's turboprop economics and jet-like performance have proven to be an ideal match for Biman's network of short, domestic routes and longer, international routes," said Rob Baseggio, Regional Vice President, Sales, De Havilland Canada. "In addition, the Dash 8-400 aircraft's greater passenger and cargo capacity set it apart from the competition and provide Biman with the opportunity to optimize its network operations."

"Canada's strong bilateral ties with Bangladesh through trade and investment, developmental cooperation, and people-to-people links are focused on improving the lives of Bangladeshi people. CCC is therefore exceedingly proud that the successful delivery of the first new Dash 8-400 aircraft to Biman Bangladesh Airlines will provide increased access to domestic and international destinations and support economic growth in the country," said Ernie Briard, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, CCC.

Worldwide, more than 155 airlines, leasing companies and other organizations have ordered almost 1,300 Dash 8 Series aircraft. The fleet of Dash 8 Series aircraft across the globe supports diverse airline operating models as low cost carriers, network connectors and point-to-point regional aircraft. They are also deployed in hybrid passenger-cargo operations and all-cargo operations, and many provide an ideal platform for special mission operations – including fire-fighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation and coastal surveillance.

De Havilland Canada continues to focus on delivering exceptional support to operators of Dash 8 Series aircraft and is currently assisting customers who need help in updating their fleet utilization and network recovery models during the pandemic.

About Biman

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is the National Flag Carrier airline of Bangladesh. Its main hub is at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and it also operates flights from two other hubs at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet. The airline provides international passenger and cargo services to Asia and Europe, as well as all domestic routes inside Bangladesh. Biman currently flies to 19 international and seven domestic routes.

About the Canadian Commercial Corporation

CCC is Canada's government-to-government contracting organization. CCC supports the growth of international trade by helping Canadian exporters gain access to foreign government procurement opportunities. Through a unique government-to-government contracting approach, CCC positions qualified Canadian exporters to win international contracts with governments abroad. Through commercial advocacy, collaborative project development and international contracting expertise CCC helps Canadian exporters and foreign government buyers reduce procurement risk in key markets, including, information & communication technologies, cleantech, infrastructure, aerospace, and defence & public safety. www.ccc.ca

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

