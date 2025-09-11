Daystar University and MindHYVE.ai Launch AI-Powered Higher Education Transformation in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Daystar University, one of Kenya's premier private Christian liberal arts institutions, and MindHYVE.ai, Inc., a global innovator in artificial intelligence, have entered into a landmark partnership to embed ArthurAI™, MindHYVE's agentic AI learning platform, across Daystar's academic ecosystem.

Daystar + MindHYVE.ai: Redefining Higher Education with ArthurAI™

This partnership positions Daystar as one of the first universities in East Africa to implement a comprehensive AI-powered learning environment at scale — directly addressing the needs of Kenya's over 500,000 higher education students, many of whom face challenges of access, personalization, and outcomes.

ArthurAI by the Numbers: Transforming Learning and Teaching

ArthurAI has already demonstrated significant measurable impact in academic environments:

80% reduction in curriculum preparation time – allowing faculty to shift focus from administrative tasks to mentorship, research, and innovation.





Adaptive learning pathways – dynamically tailoring coursework to each student's cognitive profile, learning style, and pace.





Predictive analytics for student success – enabling early identification of at-risk learners and targeted interventions that raise completion and retention rates.





Multilingual delivery in 10+ languages – critical in Kenya's diverse linguistic landscape, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.





diverse linguistic landscape, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility. Mobile-first and offline capability – extending Daystar's reach beyond classrooms, supporting equitable access even in bandwidth-limited environments.

"ArthurAI will not only enhance our classrooms — it will redefine them," said Professor Martha Kiarie, Dean of the School of Science, Engineering and Health at Daystar University. "By leveraging adaptive intelligence, we can ensure every student is supported according to their unique learning needs. This is how we prepare our graduates to thrive in an AI-enabled global economy."

Bill Faruki, CEO & Founder of MindHYVE.ai, added:

"ArthurAI isn't a theory — it's a proven system already delivering measurable gains. Partnering with Daystar allows us to show how Africa's universities can leapfrog legacy systems and lead the world in responsible, scalable AI education."

The rollout begins this semester across selected departments and will progressively expand to reach Daystar's entire academic community. Quarterly reviews will measure student engagement, faculty adoption, and institutional outcomes — ensuring continuous improvement and maximum impact.

About Daystar University

Daystar University is a private Christian liberal arts university with campuses in Nairobi and Athi River. Chartered in 1994, Daystar is known for shaping servant-leaders equipped to transform society through faith-driven excellence.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai™ is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion™ large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and now soon in Africa, MindHYVE.ai™ is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

