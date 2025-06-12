DayOne Signs Landmark CRESS Agreement with TNB to Secure Up to 500MW of Renewable Energy

The agreement enables DayOne to secure up to 500 megawatts of renewable energy over a 21-year term to support its data center operations in Malaysia. This makes DayOne the first corporate to execute a Bilateral Energy Supply Contract (BESC) under the national CRESS framework, setting a new benchmark for large-scale corporate green energy adoption in the country.

The renewable energy will be backed by new solar generation capacity developed and operated by TNB Renewables, a wholly owned subsidiary of TNB. DayOne's operations in Malaysia currently include two hyperscale campuses in Nusajaya Tech Park (NTP) and Kempas Tech Park (KTP).

"This partnership with TNB marks a bold step forward in our decarbonization journey," said Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne. "It reflects the ambitious collaboration needed to power the AI-driven digital economy sustainably—and to do so at scale. We are proud to lead by example in Malaysia through the country's first CRESS agreement. Sustainability is core to how we build, operate, and grow. At DayOne, we are not only transitioning our campuses to renewable energy—we are working to embed ESG principles into every part of our value chain."

DayOne is deeply committed to sustainability and responsible growth. The company is working toward full renewable energy use across its operations and is taking concrete steps to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions, while helping its customers decarbonize their digital infrastructure. This landmark agreement not only advances DayOne's ESG strategy, but also demonstrates how green energy adoption and digital transformation can go hand in hand to build future-ready infrastructure for Malaysia.

The signing ceremony was officiated by YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry.

Minister Zafrul commented, "The formalization of the partnership between DayOne and Tenaga Nasional Berhad clearly demonstrates the private sector's confidence in Malaysia's reindustrialization and clean energy visions. Such policy clarity, as laid out in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap, has also sent a strong signal to the world: Malaysia is open for business, with focused execution on the investor's journey to lead the next wave of sustainable digital growth, high-quality jobs, and a future-ready development that will benefit our people and our economic expansion."

Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan, President/CEO of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, emphasized that the agreement is more than just a power contract—it reflects a shared ambition for a smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable future.

"As the first CRESS agreement to deliver up to 500 megawatts of green energy, this partnership is a powerful signal of how a strategic collaboration can unlock reliable and scalable clean energy solutions for Malaysia's most demanding digital infrastructures, including hyperscale data centers."

"TNB is proud to lead in this transition—not only by supplying renewable energy, but by building the grid resilience, energy infrastructure, and digital backbone that enable AI, cloud, and high-performance workloads. Through initiatives like the TNB Green Lane Pathway and One-Stop Center (OSC) for data centers, we are supporting Malaysia's 70% RE target and net-zero ambition, while driving inclusive growth and job creation."

The Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS), introduced by Malaysia's Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), allows medium and high-voltage corporate consumers to directly access renewable energy through TNB's grid system. CRESS supports Malaysia's transition toward a greener and more sustainable energy ecosystem by enabling businesses to procure clean energy efficiently.

In October 2024, DayOne and TNB strengthened their partnership through the signing of the fourth Electricity Supply Agreement (ESA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under the Green Lane Pathway Initiative and One-Stop Center (OSC) for Data Centers. This collaboration advances key green initiatives, including rooftop solar via GSPARX, dark fiber connectivity through ALLO, and renewable energy solutions under CRESS.

As Malaysia accelerates its energy transition and digital infrastructure development, DayOne is committed to being a long-term partner in building a low-carbon, future-ready, and globally competitive digital infrastructure platform.

About DayOne

DayOne is a data center pioneer that develops and operates next-gen digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective, and quickly scalable solutions. Our cutting-edge facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve rapid deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne's data centers are located across tier-one and emerging markets, including Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia), Greater Bangkok, Hong Kong SAR, Tokyo, and beyond. Headquartered in Singapore, DayOne's leadership team draws on over two decades of industry experience and a track record of building Asia's largest data center business. With DayOne, they have created the SIJORI (Singapore, Johor, and Riau Islands) market as a global data center hub.

SOURCE DayOne Data Centers

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]