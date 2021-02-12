Daymak announces strategic partnership with Extreme Vehicle Battery Tech (CSE: ACDC)

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Daymak is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement with Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. ("EV Battery Tech" or "the Company") (CSE: ACDC.)

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets.

"We are honored to be working with the #1 distributor in Canada," says EV Battery Tech CEO Bryson Goodwin. "Daymak has a great line up of products and the synergies between our technologies will work extremely well in powering present and future products together."

The deal goes into effect immediately and has a term of 5 years, with an automatic renewal for 1-year terms. We can expect to see EV Battery Tech's products incorporated into Daymak's product line sometime in late Q2 of this year. While the Agreement's intention is for EV Battery Tech to be the exclusive provider of batteries and battery packs, Daymak has the right to seek an alternative quote if Daymak and EV Battery tech cannot agree on commercial terms, however EV Battery Tech will still have the right of first refusal to match the commercial terms of any competing bid for the supply of such systems.

As per the terms of the Agreement, Daymak will issue the option to purchase 360,000 common shares in the capital of Daymak to EV Battery Tech's wholly owned subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Corp., at an exercise price of $5.56 per share. Further to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue Daymak warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, subject to a vesting schedule and compliance and rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

"Our partnership on products and technology will create amazing synergies and I believe our collaboration will produce many exciting results and products now and into the future." concluded Mr. Baiocchi

Daymak is actively looking for a SPAC to become a public company to complete the Daymak Avvenire series of products. More information available at www.daymakavvenire.com. For further information, contact President Aldo Baiocchi at [email protected]

For dealer distribution enquiries please contact Nick Maalouf, at [email protected]

About Daymak

Daymak, a Toronto-based company incorporated in 2002, is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. At Daymak our goal is to make outstanding clean vehicles that make a positive impact on the environment for today and future generations.

Daymak's current customers include Walmart, Costco, TSC, QVC, Best Buy, Hudson's Bay plus over 150 dealers across Canada and the USA. Daymak was also the recipient of the "Clean Tech North Award", and Profit Magazine's Top 100, 200 fastest growing Canadian companies while also being named "One of Ontario's Greenest Companies."

